Georgia among the top four for elite RB David Gabriel-Georges

Georgia has survived the latest cutdown for one nation’s top running backs David Gabriel-Georges. The No. 2 running back in the 2027 class cut his list down to four schools on Tuesday.

Georgia joins Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss remaining on the board for the five-star running back.

Georgia already has the nation’s number one running back in the 2027 class committed, in five-star Kemon Spell. The Bulldogs also have three-star Noah Parker committed. Parker shut his recruitment down last week.

The Bulldogs have been recruiting Gabriel-Georges since he was a freshman in high school. He’s also been on campus a few times throughout the years.

A look back at what David Gabriel-Georges said about Georgia

Georgia has always been an intriguing program for the five-star from Baylor School in Tennessee. Gabriel-Georges was in Athens for spring practice last year. He was also impressed by the practice culture at Georgia.

“I loved the intensity of the practice,” Gabriel-Georges told DawgsHQ back on April 4. “The coaches were very welcoming. The facilities were nice as well. The coaches left me with a very good impression. They are approachable and very down to earth. They’re good folks.”

He was also intrigued by the organized approached taken in Athens.

“Georgia is an elite team no doubt about it,” Gabriel-Georges said last year. “Under Coach Smart’s leadership, Georgia has emerged as one of the top programs in the country with two recent national championships. It means a lot (to be recruited by them). I feel valued and makes me feel I can be part of something great…They run their program like true professionals. The talent there is elite. The intensity and talent. They look like they are really into developing the players and helping them achieve the next level.”

Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Ohio State at the moment. The Buckeyes have an 88.9 percent chance of landing the five-star running back, according to RPM.