Georgia among top group in first Coaches Poll of 2026 season

Georgia’s hype train is out of the station just a day before camp begins. USA Today has revealed the first Coaches Poll of the 2026 college football season.

Georgia checks in as the third-ranked team on the list. Ohio State was number one. Oregon came in at number two.

The top 10 rounded out with Texas, Notre Dame, Indiana, Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Ole Miss in that order through 10.

The Bulldogs return a lot of experience and talent ahead of the 2026 season. Kirby Smart’s squad was ousted by Ole Miss in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs in the Sugar Bowl for the second season in a row at the end of 2025.

Georgia young again

The Bulldogs are the highest-ranked SEC team going into the season. Despite the expectations and experience, Georgia still carries a lot of youth, but it’s not an excuse not to live up to the standard in Smart’s eyes.

“It’s just ironic to me that I remember saying last year how young we are, and I said we’ll be young again the next year,” the Georgia head coach said at SEC Media Days in Tampa. “And then guess what, we’re young again. So I think coaches come into one of these things and they say, ‘well, we’re young.’ It’s like an excuse.

“No, we’re young, but it’s not an excuse. We’re going to be young every year because we still believe in a high school model. So I think somebody sent me something where we’re 27 freshmen, 27 sophomores, 26 juniors, so we’re like right at, I don’t know what it is, 30 percent of our roster or something is freshmen, sophomore, junior and then the rest is other, for the fourth year and fifth year. It’s a low percentage of it. But I knew last year when I sat here and said we’re really young, that we’d be really young this year too. I don’t think we’re as young this year as we were last year. But on paper we are. I mean, on paper we are, it’s just in different spots.”

The Bulldogs will open the 2026 season at home against Tennessee State at 3 p.m. at Sanford Stadium at Dooley Field.