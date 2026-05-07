Another of marquee home-and-home series has been removed from Georgia‘s future schedule. Florida State announced Thursday that it will no longer play the Bulldogs in 2027 or 2028.

UGA was set to visit Tallahassee in 2027 with the Seminoles scheduled to come to Sanford Stadium the following year. That will no longer be the case.

“As we considered the effects of evolving scheduling mandates within both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028,” Michael Alford, Florida State’s director of athletics, said in a statement. “We are now discussing playing a future neutral-site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done. Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward.”

Prior to the cancellation, Georgia was staring down the barrel of playing 11 Power Four programs in those two seasons. The SEC announced in August of 2025 that it would be moving to nine-game league schedules. At the same time, it also stated that it would be requiring SEC teams to play at least one more Power 4 progam in addition to the conference games.

Georgia has one of those built in already with in-state rival Georgia Tech. Now, with the Florida State home-and-home cancelled, the Bulldogs will have to fill two non-conference slots on its 2027 schedule and one in 2028. In addition to Georgia Tech, Georgia has Florida A&M on the schedule in 2028. As of now, the Yellow Jackets are UGA’s only non-conference opponent for the 2027 season.

Georgia and Florida State last met in the 2023 Orange Bowl. The Seminoles, decimated by opt outs, limped into that game. UGA blasted them by a score of 63-3.



