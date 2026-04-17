Georgia announces signing of JUCO guard Kemauri Millender

Georgia is bringing in another player to bolster it’s back court. The program announced Friday that has officially signed transfer guard Kemauri Millender out of New Mexico Junior College. He is the older brother of current Georgia guard Smurf Millender.

The signing of Millender gives UGA’s 2026-2027 roster nine players as it attempts to fill out its spots during the transfer portal. Millender was at Hill College (Hillsboro, Tex.) for his first season of college ball where he was named first-team All-NTJCAC. He appeared in 26 games with 24 starts, reaching double-digit points in 22 of those contests.

By the time the dust settled on the 2024-2025 season, Millender had an average of 16.1 points per game, 3.3 assists per game, and 2.8 rebounds.

He started all 34 games for NMJC during the 2025-2026 season, averaging 9.5 points per game. He also turned in 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. His season high was 22 points against Frank Phillips college. He helped New Mexico Junior College finish the season 22-7 after a tournament run.

Georgia won 20 games in the regular season for the second straight season in 2025-2026. Mike White’s group has made the NCAA tournament two straight years but it has also gotten bounced with decisive losses in each year. Smurf Millender is one of a few Bulldogs who are back for another season. Georgia was also able to retain junior forward Kanon Catchings, sophomore forward Kareem Stagg, and senior guard Blue Cain.

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Somto Cyril, Jordan Ross, and Jake Wilkins are among the players that those to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.