Georgia aware of unique challenge Ole Miss will provide

Another tough SEC foe awaits Georgia (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at Stegman Coliseum on Wednesday night. The No. 21-ranked Bulldogs will host Ole Miss (9-7, 1-2 SEC) in their fourth conference game.

Georgia has been on the road for the last week. A split was the verdict at Florida and at South Carolina. Georgia fell in Gainesville 92-77. A trip to Columbia resulted in a 75-70 win over the Gamecocks.

Ole Miss comes into town with a 1-2 SEC record. The Chris Beard-led Rebels have Mike White’s full attention. White has a lot of respect for the culture and style of play that Ole Miss deploys.

Like Georgia, Ole Miss loves to run the floor and get shots up. The Rebels’ defense is also worth noting in White’s eyes.

“It’s every year,” White told reporters on Monday. “They’re stingy, handsy, physical, switchable and versatile. They’re strong. They are older. You know, they’ve got some guys that played a lot of college games and they get after you. They prepare… Then their principles, I would say, were probably unique. Eight, ten years ago, and a couple of guys on their staff, led by Coach Beard, of course, I think it put a little bit of stamp on a lot of teams in college basketball that had kind of taken some of their principles back from Texas Tech and Texas. It’s a good defensive program, first and foremost. They’ve got good defenders out there playing it as well.”

Versatile Ole Miss star a challenge on both ends for Georgia

Ole Miss is led in scoring by senior big Malik Dia. The 6-foot-9 forward has a lot of versatility. He’s averaging 15.1 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game. Dia has a unique set of skills as a defender in Ole Miss’ defense.

“That switchability with Dia is pretty unique,” White said. “They’re playing him a lot at the four and some at the five at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds. He moves like a guard.”

The Bulldogs are aware of how unique Dia is offensively as well.

“Dia is a great player,” Georgia forward Dylan James said. “He’s a massive guard. He can shoot the ball, but, you know, that’s the same position that, you know, Kanon (Catchings) and I are going to be guarding. So, I mean, he’s going to be a matchup problem. He shoots the ball extremely well. He plays like a guard. Having to move your feet and plan the perimeters is going to be a huge focus for this game. Players being in the gaps, we know that they’re a huge ISO scoring team.”

Georgia and Ole Miss tips off at 7 p.m. tonight in Stegman Coliseum. The game is also being broadcast on ESPNU.