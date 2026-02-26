Georgia baseball falls in extra inning thriller to Troy at home

Athens, Ga – Georgia took a gut punch in extra innings at Foley Field over Troy on Wednesday. The Bulldogs fell in a 6-5 battle with the Trojans to fall to 6-2 on the season.

Troy struck first and responded when Georgia came back. Situational baseball and some key moments came into play for Georgia’s bullpen in what was a staff day on the mound.

The Bulldogs’ offense was quiet for the first half of the game. Through six innings, the Bulldogs had three hits and two runs. One of the scores on the board came on a passed ball. The other came on a bases-loaded walk.

Georgia was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position through six innings.

However, the late innings provide a little more offense. It wasn’t quite enough. The Bulldogs were unable to capitilize in a few big opportune moments. There were opportunities to put a big number on the scoreboard throughout the night. Georgia could not get the big hit. Despite 10 hits, Georgia was left wanting more offensively on Wednesday night.

Georgia was 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position. The Bulldogs were 5-for-26 when there were runners on base.

Georgia used Justin Byrd, Thomas Ellisen, Caleb Jameson, Jordan Stephens, Paul Farley, Grant Edwards, Brad Pruett and Teddy Brennan to get through the 12 innings. Pruett got the loss. It was a Brennad wil pitch that brought in Troy’s winning run.

What’s next for Georgia?

Georgia will host a four-game set with Oakland University over the weekend. Game one will get going at 3 p.m. on Friday evening. Saturday will feature a doubleheader. Game one is at 1 p.m. Game two is at 5 p.m.

The series will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m.