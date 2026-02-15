Georgia baseball gets a Valentine's Day split with Wright State

Athens, Ga – Georgia baseball got a two-for-one deal on Valentine’s Day in Athens. Georgia earned split wins with Wright State after the potential of inclement weather moved Sunday’s game to Saturday.

Georgia took two of three from Wright State to open the 2026 season. The Bulldogs won 13-1 on Friday afternoon at Foley Field.

The Bulldogs learned a lot about themselves in the process.

Game 1

The Bulldogs earned a 9-0 win in the first half of the doubleheader.

Georgia sent another one of its prized transfer portal additions to the mound to open the day. Seattle transfer Kenny Ishikawa started on the mound for Georgia.

He turned a lot of heads and earned the win in 4.1 innings of work. Ishikawa struck out eight batters, walked two, and allowed only one hit.

The Bulldogs’ offense saw a lot of the same faces producing from the opener. Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps repeated their home run trots from game one. Jackson got things going with a solo shot in the second inning.

Phelps hit his in the fifth inning.

The Bulldogs hit a total of four home runs in game one. Rylan Lujo scrapped one over the Wright State left fielder for his first home run as a Bulldog. Catcher Brennan Hudson added on to the total in the sixth inning with his solo shot into the right field trees.

The sixth inning was once again the inning of separation for the Bulldogs. Georgia put up six runs in the sixth inning in game one. On Friday, Georgia ran away from Wright State with eight runs in the sixth inning.

The big sixth inning once again triggered the 10-run mercy rule after the seventh inning. Game one went all nine scheduled innings.

Game 2

Wright State won the second game of the day 6-3.

The second game had a different tenor to it. It was a pitching duel for the first half. Then, Georgia found itself in a hole.

Wright State put up three runs in the third inning at the expense of starter Dylan Vigue. He was taken out in the middle of the fourth in favor of Caleb Jameson, who allowed the double that drove in the two runners Vigue was responsible for.

Jameson was also hit with a run of his own in the inning.

Georgia almost dug out of that hole in the next inning. A Bryce Calloway single drove in Jack Acamone and Rylan Lujo.

The decisive blow was struck in the sixth inning. Wright State added three more runs. The big hit was a two-run home run for Ty Pelter off Georgia pitcher Jordan Stephens.

Georgia cobbled together a few more threats over the final four frames. The Bulldogs missed the big hit. The Bulldogs went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Wright State went 3-for-4. Henry Allen had a solo home run in the seventh inning. Georgia brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth. Phelps hit a long fly ball and the runner at third was thrown out. That ended the game. Vigue got the loss.

What’s Next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs will get a few days to regroup. They will be back on the turf at Foley Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Georgia will host USC Upstate. First pitch will be at 3 p.m.