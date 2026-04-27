Georgia baseball holds serve in latest polls

Georgia baseball stood pat in the latest Baseball America rankings after a week of high-profile matchups. The Bulldogs are the No. 7-ranked team in the latest poll, released on Monday after a 2-2 week. Georgia was ranked seventh last week as well.

A hyped matched up with rival Georgia Tech turned into a 14-4 drumming at Truist Park on Tuesday night. Wes Johnson’s squad did not stay down long.

The Bulldogs packed up again on Friday and made the trip to Oxford to face Ole Miss three times. Georgia took two of three from the Rebels in Oxford. The teams were forced to play a doubleheader on Saturday after storms washed away Friday’s scheduled showdown.

Georgia will get some home baseball this week

Georgia will get some home games to reset this week. Tuesday, the Bulldogs host Troy for the second time this season. Georgia fell to Troy 6-5 in 12 innings back on Feb. 25.

Georgia will get its first home SEC weekend series since April 10-12 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as Missouri comes to town.

The road slate has been tough, but the Bulldogs have found a way to thrive in it.

“It’s been a killer,” Johnson told reporters last week. “It’s a grind… Going on the road in this league is really, really hard.”

Georgia’s players have enjoyed the challenge of the road. The Bulldogs are an older team. That has aided them in handling the hostile crowds they’ve encountered.

“We’ve had so many guys that have either been in Regionals or Supers,” Brennan Hudson told reporters last week. “Just having those guys and big moments, big experiences, like going to a field like that, just isn’t too big of a moment, and just continuing to just play the same game.”

Georgia’s game with Troy is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Foley Field.