Georgia baseball moves up a spot in latest D1 Baseball Poll

Georgia (27-6 overall, 10-2 SEC) continues to climb the polls after another impressive weekend of work in the SEC. The Bulldogs moved up one spot in the latest D1 Baseball top 25 polls released on Monday.

Georgia is the No. 4 team in the latest poll after a sweep of Mississippi State in Starkville on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Bulldogs also beat Georgia State on Tuesday in Athens.

Last week’s poll had Georgia in the No. 5 spot behind Mississippi State. Georgia trailed in two of the games over the weekend and climbed back into each and came away with wins. The Bulldogs extended their lead for most home runs in the country. Georgia is now up to 87 home runs as a team in 2026.

Georgia loves the challenge of the road and being down in games.

“Weirdly enough, we like it when we’re threatened and when we’re down,” senior shortstop Kolby Branch said after Georgia’s comeback win over Georgia State on Tuesday. “We play our best baseball for some reason then. I think that’ll give us an extra wave of confidence.”

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday. Georgia hosts Presbyterian at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The SEC slate picks back up on Friday as Florida comes to town, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday night.