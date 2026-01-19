Georgia baseball opens in the top in 10 of preseason poll

The expectations are high for Georgia baseball in 2026. The Bulldogs are beginning to see the preseason hype, as there are 24 days until opening day.

Baseball America ranked the Bulldogs as the No. 6 team in the preseason rankings. The season ended in the Athens Regional for Georgia in 2025. The Bulldogs were 43-17 in the 2025 season.

The Bulldogs fell to Oklahoma State after a walk-off home run. Wes Johnson and the Georgia staff went to work reshaping the roster.

There will be a lot of new faces in Athens for this season. Johnson and the Bulldogs had a productive fall. There is still a lot of competition at a few spots coming into the spring. Georgia will be looking to replace third baseman Slate Alford, Ryland Zaborowski, Robbie Burnett and Nolan McCarthy in the lineup that led the nation in home runs in 2025.

Georgia will open the 2026 season on Feb. 13 against Wright State at Foley Field.