Georgia baseball runs away for first win in season opener

Athens, Ga – Georgia’s 2026 season opener looked a lot like much of 2025. Georgia scored a lot of runs in bunches.

The Bulldogs routed Wright State at Foley Field 13-1 after seven innings to open the 2026 season. The Bulldogs struck early, with a two-run home run from Tre Phelps.

Much of the game became a pitcher’s duel. Georgia held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning. The gates opened for Georgia’s offense there.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the fifth. They blew the game open and activated the run-rule in the sixth inning. The Bulldogs put up eight runs, powered by a Daniel Jackson grand slam, four walks, three hit by pitches, but only two hits, one of which was Jackson’s home run.

Georgia got through the day with two of their prized transfer pitchers. Joey Volchko started on the mound for the Bulldogs. He went four innings, struck out five, and allowed one run on two hits and two walks. Volchko got the win. USC transfer Caden Aoki took care of the last three innings. He allowed two hits, struck out five in his first outing as a Bulldog.

The Bulldogs took care of the seventh inning and moved to 1-0 on the season.

Key Performance

There were plenty of players to point at statistically. Georgia had a few key performers make a splash.

Phelps performance stood out. The junior third baseman finished 1-for-1, with two runs scored and three runs batted in. He was hit by three pitches on Friday.

The early home run got things going for Georgia and swung the momentum in the Bulldogs’ favor out of the gate.

What’s Next?

Georgia will be back on the Foley Field turf on Saturday. The Bulldogs will once again host Wright State for a doubleheader as rain has threatened Sunday’s game.

Game one will get going at 1 p.m., with game two beginning 45 minutes after that game concludes at Foley Field.