Georgia baseball sets program record with 12 players taken in 2026 MLB Draft

The 2026 MLB Draft is over, and it was a big one for Georgia baseball. The Bulldogs set a school record with 12 picks overall, starting with three on the first day.

Golden Spikes Award winner Dan Jackson was taken by Colorado with the No. 37 (Competitive Balance round) overall pick. Next was the Bulldogs No. 1 starter, Joey Volchko (3rd Round), was was selected No. 77 overall by the Chicago White Sox. Centerfielder Rylan Lujo was the third Bulldog taken on day one, going to the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round with the No. 109 overall pick.

Georgia really kicked it into gear on day two, where nine players were selected. Hard-throwing right hander Justin Byrd, who served as the Bulldogs’ closer for much of the 2026 season, was selected No. 170 overall (6th Round) by the Angels.

Another Bulldog pitcher, Caden Aoki, came next with the No. 207 (7th round overall pick. The Texas Rangers selected Aoki, who pitched out of the bullpen early in the year but was the No. 3 starter late in the regular season. Aoki eventually moved into the No. 2 starter role in Georgia’s Super Regional win over Mississippi State.

Dylan Vigue, who was the No. 2 starter for most of the season, was taken at No. 209 overall (7th round) by Kansas City. Georgia wasn’t done in the seventh round, however, as starting second baseman Ryan Wynn was picked No. 220 overall by Seattle.

The Rangers picked another Bulldog in the eighth round, taking three-year starting shorstop Kolby Branch with the No. 237 overall pick. Branch returns to his home state of Texas after a stellar career in Athens.

Matt Scott, who served as both a starter and reliever in his one season at Georgia, was picked by Cleveland with the No. 243 overall pick. Scott, like Volchko, transferred to UGA from USC.

Tre Phelps, a three-year starting infielder for Georgia, was picked in the 9th round by Pittsburgh. The Pirates used their 258th overall pick to select the Bulldogs’ leadoff hitter for much of the 2026 season.

Caleb Jameson, a fourth-year junior, was the 11th Bulldog to come off the board. He was picked in the 12th round (No. 356 overall) by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He appeared in 17 games for Georgia last season with 17.2 innings pitched.

Two-way standout Kenny Ishikawa was the final Bulldog selected in the draft. He went in the 13th round, pick No. 392, to Cincinnati. Ishikawa was a much bigger force at the plate for Georgia in 2026, spending most of his time in the corner outfield spots. A broken foot shelved him for a few weeks in the middle of the season, and he struggled to find his groove on the mound.

The vast majority of the Georgia players drafted were instrumental in one of the best seasons in school history. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 53-14 overall record and made the College World Series for the first time since 2008. They won the SEC regular-season title and the SEC tournament while making it to the final four in Omaha.