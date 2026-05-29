Georgia sets school record for home runs in a season

The yards have been unable to hold Georgia baseball this season. The Bulldogs currently lead Long Island 12-0 in their first game of the Athens Regional portion of the NCAA Baseball tournament.

Ryan Black’s solo shot that made the score 9-0 set the Georgia single-season record for home runs. Black’s dinger was Georgia’s 152nd of the season. Daniel Jackson added to that total shortly thereafter with a two-run shot, his 28th on the year. Brennan Hudson tacked another on a couple of batters later with a solo shot to left-center. All three home runs came in the bottom of the fifth inning, one frame after Ryan Wynn tied the school record with a two-run moon shot to left field.

Jack Arcamone hit the Bulldogs’ first home run of the game, a two-run shot that capped off a 6-run third inning. Georgia got its first four runs of the ball game without benefit of a bomb. It has scored the last seven runs with balls that flew over the fence.

Jackson, the SEC Player of The Year, leads the time in home runs. He’s one of five Bulldogs with 17 or more dingers this season. Do-it-all infielder and leadoff hitter Tre Phelps and Brennan Hudson, a catcher and first baseman, each have 18 home runs. Two more players, Michael O’Shaughnessy and Kolby Branch, are tied for fourth with 17 round trippers.

One more Bulldog, Henry Allen, is in double figures with 13 home runs on the season. Allen was lost for the season a couple of weeks ago with a knee injury.

If Georgia holds on to win on Friday night, it will face Liberty on Saturday in the Athens Regional winner’s bracket. The Flames took down Boston College in game one of the regional.