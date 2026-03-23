Georgia baseball stands pat in latest rankings after hot start in SEC

Georgia baseball has found a stride, and the national pundits are taking notice. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 7 in the latest D1 Baseball Top 25 Poll for the second straight week.

The latest rankings were released on Monday morning. Georgia went 3-1 over the last week. Kolby Branch’s three-run walk-off home run earned a win for the Bulldogs over The Citadel at Foley Field on Tuesday evening got the week going. Georgia was fresh off taking two of three from Tennessee over that previous weekend.

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson expected Tuesday’s game to be a difficult one.

“It was an emotional Sunday and the weather flipped,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday following the game. “It’s cold now. I’ve been on them since this morning. I knew we were going to be in for a dog fight today. This team is a really, really good team. The Citadel is a quality club. They’ve already beaten South Carolina and played Kentucky and Florida State. We weren’t going to scare them. I knew they were going to come at us and play a different style of ball. They run, bunt, do a lot of things on the base paths when they get on.”

Georgia gets on a roll on the road

Georgia picked up and hit the road for their first SEC road games over the weekend. The Bulldogs handed Texas A&M its first and second road losses of the season to take two out of three.

Georgia won game one 9-4 on Friday. Game two was an 8-2 rout in favor of the Bulldogs. Georgia hit six home runs on Saturday. Johnson made note of that after Saturday’s win.

“It feels incredible to go on the road and take a series in the first two days,” Johnson told reporters after the game. “The most important thing is to stay focused for tomorrow. You can’t leave one on the table. You don’t want to look back at the end of the year and wish you had focused better and won one more. The Georgia Bulldogs know how to use the ballpark to our advantage. We feel good at this ballpark like we do at Foley Field.”

Texas A&M rolled on Sunday, 18-5 to avoid the sweep. Georgia will be back in Athens this week. The Bulldogs host Kennessaw State at Foley Field on Tuesday. South Carolina then comes to town over the weekend. Game one of that series is Friday night at 6 p.m.