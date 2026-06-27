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Georgia baseball transfer portal tracker: Bulldogs flipping roster

Jeremy Johnson
Jeremy Johnson@JeremyO_Johnson
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Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson after Georgia’s game against Long Island during the 2026 DI Baseball Championship Athens Regional at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, May 30, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Georgia baseball had to wait a bit before jumping into the transfer portal and beginning to prepare the roster for the 2027 season.

Georgia was on the road to Omaha when the transfer portal opened. The beginning of the transfer portal period coincided with the week of the Super Regional. Georgia hosted Mississippi State and advanced to Omaha, where they were eliminated by Oklahoma, the eventual national champions.

Wes Johnson and his staff are in full swing, beginning to hammer together the 2027 roster. The Bulldog has done some adding and some subtracting so far this month.

Here’s a catch-all for both additions and subtractions as they begin to come in daily.

Additons

  • Right-handed pitcher, Luke Howe, Long Beach State
  • Right-handed pitcher, Christofer Cespedes, Maryland
  • Right-handed pitcher, Cooper Walls, Florida
  • Shortstop Mathew Farner, North Florida
  • Third baseman, Mikey Bell, Gonzaga
  • Catcher, Hunter Carns, Florida State

Subtractions

  • Infielder TL Saxon
  • Right-handed pitcher Dylan Wood
  • Right-handed pitcher, Jordan Stephens
  • Outfielder, Ty Peeples
  • Outfielder Scott Newman
  • Right-handed pitcher Luke Wiltrakis
  • Right-handed pitcher Lucan Morici

Things to watch for

The MLB Amateur Draft is set for July 11-12. That could make a few more decisions in Athens. Players like Daniel Jackson, Tre Phelps, Joey Volchko, Dylan Vigue, Rylan Lujo and Kenny Ishikawa who could hear their names called next month.

All six of those players were invited to the MLB Draft combine. Volchko has already said his social media goodbyes to Athens.

Phelps has hinted at potentially returning for his senior season, as have Justin Byrd and Ishikawa. Most of their decisions will likely depend on draft results next month.

The transfer portal closes on June 30.

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