Georgia baseball transfer portal tracker: Bulldogs flipping roster

Georgia baseball had to wait a bit before jumping into the transfer portal and beginning to prepare the roster for the 2027 season.

Georgia was on the road to Omaha when the transfer portal opened. The beginning of the transfer portal period coincided with the week of the Super Regional. Georgia hosted Mississippi State and advanced to Omaha, where they were eliminated by Oklahoma, the eventual national champions.

Wes Johnson and his staff are in full swing, beginning to hammer together the 2027 roster. The Bulldog has done some adding and some subtracting so far this month.

Here’s a catch-all for both additions and subtractions as they begin to come in daily.

Additons

Right-handed pitcher, Luke Howe, Long Beach State

Right-handed pitcher, Christofer Cespedes, Maryland

Right-handed pitcher, Cooper Walls, Florida

Shortstop Mathew Farner, North Florida

Third baseman, Mikey Bell, Gonzaga

Catcher, Hunter Carns, Florida State

Subtractions

Infielder TL Saxon

Right-handed pitcher Dylan Wood

Right-handed pitcher, Jordan Stephens

Outfielder, Ty Peeples

Outfielder Scott Newman

Right-handed pitcher Luke Wiltrakis

Right-handed pitcher Lucan Morici

Things to watch for

The MLB Amateur Draft is set for July 11-12. That could make a few more decisions in Athens. Players like Daniel Jackson, Tre Phelps, Joey Volchko, Dylan Vigue, Rylan Lujo and Kenny Ishikawa who could hear their names called next month.

All six of those players were invited to the MLB Draft combine. Volchko has already said his social media goodbyes to Athens.

Pitcher Joey Volchko calls transferring to Georgia “the best decision I’ve ever made.” pic.twitter.com/o4NgewYvI4 — Olivia Sayer (@OliviaKSayer) June 23, 2026

Phelps has hinted at potentially returning for his senior season, as have Justin Byrd and Ishikawa. Most of their decisions will likely depend on draft results next month.

The transfer portal closes on June 30.