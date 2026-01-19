When Georgia lost in heartbreaking fashion to Ole Miss last week, in overtime, it looked as if it might drop out of the Associated Press top 25. Six days later, after beating then No. 17 ranked Arkansas 90-76 in Athens, the Bulldogs have held on to their No. 21 ranking.

It is the sixth straight week that UGA has been ranked inside the top 25, the longest such stretch since the 2002-2003 season. It started in week seven when it inched in at No. 25. The Bulldogs then climbed to No. 23 and as high as No. 18 before being ranked No. 21 for two straight weeks. There was one stretch during the Christmas break where the AP poll did not update.

Georgia never trailed in its win over Arkansas, jumping out to a 13-0 lead and carrying a 13-point advantage in the second half. It led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but due to some sloppy play, the Razorbacks were able to come back and tie the contest on a few different occasions.

The final tie came with 5:52 left in the second half, but the Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run reestablish control of the game. Georgia got 13 second-half points from junior guard Blue Cain, who had struggled in the three previous SEC games, to grab the 14-point victory. It also went 10 of 10 from the line down the stretch to put it away.

Sophomore guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, a transfer from Cal, leads Georgia in scoring at 17.9 points per game. He has posted 30 points or more in two of five SEC contests thus far. The Bulldogs are also getting tremendous play from sophomore center Somto Cyril, who leads the team in rebounding 6.1 per game. Cyril is also averaging just under three blocks per contest.

The SEC’s top-ranked team is Vanderbilt at No. 15. Florida and Alabama are next, ranked No. 16 and No. 17 respectively. Arkansas is now ranked No. 20

Georgia is now 3-2 in SEC play and 15-3 on the season. It will get a chance to improve upon that record on Tuesday night with a trip to Missouri. Tip is set for 9 p.m. ET.