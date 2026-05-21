Georgia basketball receives largest donation in program's history

Mike White and Georgia basketball will get a financial boost. Athletic Director Josh Brooks announced Thursday Georgia graduate, founder of Prizepicks and CEO of the Hidden Jams, Adam Wexler, has made the largest donation in Georgia’s athletic department’s history.

Wexler has donated 10 million dollars to Georgia basketball for ‘personal and operating expenses’. A portion of the donation will go toward the Athletic Director Excellence Fund.

Wexler graduated from Georgia’s Terry College of Business before going on to found Prize Picks. Georgia basketball means a lot to Wexler personally.

“The University fo Georgia has always meant a tremendous amount to me and my family,

Wexler said in a statement. “Watching my father’s lifelong connection to this university shaped my appreciation for what Georgia represents: opportunity, culture and excellence. There has never been a more interesting time in the history of college athletics for donors to make a difference, and I’d love this to be the start of something much bigger for the Bulldog community.”

Brooks felt that the donation from Wexler has a chance to impact the future of Georgia basketball.

“This gift will leave a lasting impact on the Athletic Association and specifically, the men’s basketball program,” Brooks said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for Adam’s extraordinary generosity and commitment to Bulldog Athletics. His investment will further elevate our program and continue to enhance the student-athlete experience.”

Mike White is grateful for Wexler’s support of Georgia basketball

Mike White has led the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. White is working to lay a strong foundation in Athens.

“From the day we arrived in Athens, the focus of our program has been growth,” White said in a statement. “Our ultimate goal is to grow Georgia Basketball into a program that regularly competes at the highest levels. Georgia Basketball is very important to Adam Wexler, and his incredibly generous gift will assist us greatly in our pursuit to reach that standard.”