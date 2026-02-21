Georgia basketball slows down surging Texas in win

Athens, Ga – Georgia basketball has found something. The Bulldogs strengthened their NCAA Tournament resume and position in the SEC standings with a 91-80 win over Texas on Saturday in Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia moved to 19-8 on the season. Following the win, the Bulldogs’ SEC record is back at .500 with a 7-7 mark.

The same energy that pushed the Bulldogs to the program’s to its first win at Rupp Arena since 2009 manifested once again early on Saturday.

Before many were settled into their seats, Georgia ran out to a big lead. At one point in the first half, Georgia led 26-9. Texas chipped away and tightened things. The Bulldogs led 45-35 at the half.

Georgia did not allow Texas to repeat its 57-point outburst. That burned Georgia’s lead away in the first match-up between the Bulldogs and Longhorns back on Jan. 24.

The Bulldogs held off a few charges from the Longhorns, who cut the Georgia lead to within four points late in the second half. Mike White’s squad leaned on a strong defensive performance for much of the day.

Georgia forced nine turnovers and only turned it over five times. Texas shot 57.1 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs’ offense was carried by its catalysts. Leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson put up another big day. Wilkinson led the Bulldogs with 19 points, again coming off the bench. Smurf Millender put in 15 points. Blue Cain put in 12 points.

Georgia was efficient from the 3-point line. An 11-for-20 day from behind the arch helped the Bulldogs’ offense a great deal.

What’s next for Georgia?

Georgia will be in Nashville to face Vanderbilt. The Commodores are a ranked team coming in. Vanderbilt is in the middle of a breakout season of its own. The Commodores sit 21-6 at the moment.

They fell to rival Tennessee on Saturday in Nashville.