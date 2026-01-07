Georgia basketball suffers first conference loss at Florida

No. 18-ranked Georgia played another tough, SEC showdown on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs traveled to Gainesville and were defeated by Florida 92-77 to fall to 1-1 in conference play and 13-2 overall.

The conference opener was an overtime thriller and a win over Auburn in Athens. Georgia did not get away from Gainesville without its share of adversity on Tuesday.

The Big Moment

The early defining moment of Tuesday’s game was the ejection of Georgia sophomore center Somto Cyril. The sophomore was ejected for a flagrant two early in the first half. He and Florida big man Ruebe Chinyelu got tangled up after a score.

Cyril retaliated with a punch toward Chinyelu’s face. Cyril’s absence played a role. Florida immediately attacked Georgia’s interior.

The Gators opened up a nine-point lead. Georgia was able to regroup over the last half of the first half. Florida took a 41-40 lead into the locker room at halftime. The lack of size came into play in the second half.

Florida forwards Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon combined for 44 points. Florida had 58 points in the paint.

The Key Performance

Georgia did not have the big star performance on Tuesday night. Smurf Millender was Georgia’s leading scorer with 18 points.

The Takeaway

Cyril is way more than I think anyone has stated this season. Without him in the lineup, Georgia struggled to rebound consistently and defend the paint consistently.

Georgia’s up-tempo style of play works with Cyril in the interior, changing shots and grabbing rebounds and making easy baskets around the rim. Georgia became really dependent on the three-point shot once it was unable to get consistent offense on the interior.

What’s Next?

Georgia will be back on the road in SEC play on Saturday. The Bulldogs will travel to Columbia to face South Carolina. Tipoff is 2 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be on ESPN 2.