Georgia basketball will be without leading scorer against Florida

Georgia’s task against Florida on Wednesday got a little more difficult. The SEC availability report revealed that sophomore guard Jeremiah Wilkinson would be out for Georgia’s matchup with Florida on Wednesday night. There was no specific injury list.

Wilkinson played 28 minutes and scored 18 points in the Bulldogs’ win over LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Wilkinson is Georgia’s leading scorer on the season.

He’s averaging 17.1 points per game. The Bulldogs will be looking to go over .500 in SEC play. The Bulldogs fell to Florida back on Jan. 6.

Georgia was ranked No. 18 when the two teams met for the first time. This time around, Florida is the higher-ranked team.

Georgia head coach Mike White feels Florida is playing good basketball coming into Wednesday’s game.

“I think they’ve got the best front line in the country,” White told reporters on Monday. “They’ve got talented guards around them. They’ve got quality depth. They’re a top ten defense. They’re the best rebounding team in the country. Physicality, size, length, they’re very good. They’re very good. We’ll have to play really well.”

Georgia and Florida will tip off at 7 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday night in Athens.