Georgia basketball earns road SEC win over South Carolina

The No. 18-ranked Georgia basketball team found a way to jump back over .500 in SEC play on Saturday with a 75-70 win over South Carolina in Columbia on Saturday.

Georgia split its two road games this week in SEC play. The Bulldogs fell in Gainesville to the Gators on Tuesday night to the Gators.

The Bulldogs were able to overcome a 40-34 halftime deficit to the Gamecocks, who entered with a 1-1 SEC record of their own.

The Big Moment

The first five minutes after halftime set a Georgia-based tone in the second half. The Bulldogs opened the second half with a 40-34 deficit to overcome. The Bulldogs won the first five minutes 11-7.

They found a groove with a few easy buckets in transition and a few nice offensive possessions in the half-court.

The key performer played a major role in that five-minute stretch as well.

The Key Performance

Sophomore Kanon Catchings was the shining light from the word go on Saturday. He had 14 points in the first half for Georgia.

He added six more points in the second half to finish with 20 points. Catchings had a highlight reel finish near the end of the first half as well.

Catchings was a factor on the boards as well. The sophomore snagged seven rebounds on the afternoon as well.

The Takeaway

Georgia’s leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, hasn’t been quite as impactful as he was in non-conference play and in the win over Auburn last week.

That allowed Catchings to emerge a bit on Saturday. The Bulldogs can be a different team when Catchings gets rolling. He’s got forward size, guard skills and a nice 3-point stroke. Catchings also played a major role in rebounding on Saturday as well. If he can help there, Georgia can find another level of production as the second half of the season comes into focus.

What’s Next?

Georgia will get to come off the road this week. The Bulldogs will host Ole Miss at Stegman Coliseum on Wednesday night. That game will get going at 7 p.m. in Athens.



