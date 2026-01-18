Georgia bounces back with 90-76 win over No. 17 Arkansas

Georgia dropped an overtime heartbreaker to Ole Miss earlier in the week, but it got back in the win column on Saturday with a 14-point win over No. 17 Arkansas. The Bulldogs led by as many as 19 points, allowed the Razorbacks to come back and tie the game, but never trailed in the 90-76 victory.

Once again, Jeremiah Wilkinson led Georgia in scoring with 20 points, adding a pair of rebounds and three helpers on four of 10 from three-point range. Junior guard Blue Cain was instrumental in the win, scoring 18 points on eight of 12 shooting and two of five from three. He also had three boards and three assists.

Kanon Catchings pitched in with 15 points, four rebounds and a team-high five assists. True freshman Jake Wilkins was the fourth Bulldog in double figures, scoring 11 points in the first half on four of six from the field and two of four from three. Sophomore center Somto Cyril didn’t reach double digits scoring, but he did contribute six points, five rebounds, and seven blocks.

Georgia jumped out to an 11-0 lead and held a 21-5 advantage six minutes into the game. Eight different Bulldogs scored in that stretch, including Wilkins who completed a three-point play to give the Bulldogs a 19-3 edge.

Arkansas got hot and got as close as eight points in the first half. Georgia missed a couple of opportunities with seconds left in the first half to extend the lead, but carried a 13-point advantage into the break.

The Bulldogs built on that lead to start the second half. Cain opened the scoring with his second three ball of the game, but that was just the start of a second half that saw him pour in 13 of his 18 points. Despite some sloppy play and 11 second half turnovers, Georgia built that lead out to 19 points.

But Arkansas would not go away and went on a 25-7 run to cut the lead to one point at 62-61. Cain, who hadn’t scored since the first basket of the second half, scored six straight points to keep Arkansas from ever gaining a lead. He scored 10 points in the final eight minutes and eight seconds of the game

The final tie of the contest was 70-70 with 5:52 left, and that’s when Georgia went on a run. A layup from Cain gave the Bulldogs a two-point lead. Wilkinson made a pair from three-point range, and Cain hit another layup to extend the lead to 10 points at 80-70 with 2:20 left to play.

Arkansas hit a pair of free throws to cut that lead to eight points, but that’s as close as it would get as Smurf Millender, Catchings, Wilkinson, and Jordan Ross combined to go 10 of 10 from the line to finish out the game.

Georgia is now 3-2 in league play and 15-3 on the season. Next up for Georgia is a trip to Missouri on Tuesday, January 20. Tip is set for 9 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.