Georgia can't keep up with surging rival Florida at home

Athens, Ga – Georgia was hit under the chin right out of the gate on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs were down 10-0 to Florida before the first media timeout. The Bulldogs never got any closer than that.

The Bulldogs dropped under .500 in SEC play on Wednesday night. The defending national champions, Florida, came to Stegeman Coliseum and handed the Bulldogs an 86-66 loss.

The loss drops Georgia to 17-7 overall and 4-5 in SEC play. With the win, Florida completes the season sweep of the Bulldogs. They defeated Georgia 92-77 back on Jan. 6 in Gainesville.

Georgia was without its leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, on Wednesday night. Wilkinson suffered some sort of shoulder injury, though he played 28 minutes on Saturday in Georgia’s win over LSU.

The Bulldogs struggled to get going offensively on the night. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 35 percent and managed a season low 66 points. The Bulldogs were the second-highest scoring team in college basketball.

That was not the case on Wednesday night. The stats, however, were not as lopsided as the score may indicate. Georgia was only outrebounded 42-35. Florida is the nation’s top offensive rebounding team.

The Bulldogs suffered 12 turnovers. The Gators put in 18 points off those turnovers. The 3-point shot also aided the defending national champions. The Gators hit 10 3-pointers, which was tied for their most in a game this season.

The Bulldogs found a few bright spots offensively. Blue Cain put in 17 points. Smurf Millender had 13 points. Freshman Kareem Stagg added nine off the bench. The Bulldogs cut the lead to 10 points around the five-minute mark in the second half. A few easy Florida baskets cut down any charges at a comeback attempt.

What’s Next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs have to regroup quickly. Georgia will travel to Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon. That game will tipoff at 3:30 p.m. from Norman.