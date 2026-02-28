Georgia captures 20th win of season with blowout of South Carolina

Georgia pulled to .500 in league play and on the week Saturday with a 88-69 win over South Carolina. It’s the Bulldogs 20th win of the season and the second straight year where they’ve reached that mark in the regular season.

Five Georgia players reached double digits in the victory, led by Jeremiah Wilkinson‘s 18 points on five of 11 shooting from the field. Wilkinson knocked down four of nine three point attempts and gathered three rebounds to go with three assists.

Sophomore forward Somto Cyril poured in 12 points on six of seven shooting. He also pulled down four rebounds. Freshman forward Kareem Stagg had 11 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Senior guard Justin Bailey had 10 points, as did Smurf Millender, who also had six assists.

Junior guard Blue Cain didn’t reach double digits, but still had a big day. He scored eight points and matched it with eight assists, a career high.

Georgia started the game red hot, hitting on eight of their first 10 shots from the field. The Bulldogs also started the game six of seven from three-point land. The Bulldogs’ largest lead of the half was 13 points, but South Carolina chopped it down to six. A pair of three balls from Wilkinson late in the period, including one fo the end half, allowed UGA to carry a 13-point advantage into the break.

The Bulldogs cooled significantly in the second half, making just one of their first seven attempts from three-point land. Jake Wilkins, however, provided a spark with a couple of circus makes at the rim to help Georgia warm back up.

Georgia led by six with 11:59 left in the game. Four and a half minutes later, Bailey hit a layup to stake the Bulldogs to a 16 point advantage. They ended the game on a 6-0 run, hitting their final four shots from the field, to earn the blowout win.

Next up is the final home game of the season and senior night vs. No. 17 Alabama. That game is set for Tuesday, March 3 with tip schedule for 6:30 p.m. ET. With a win, Georgia will secure a .500 finish in SEC play.