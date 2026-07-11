Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson drafted by the Colorado Rockies

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson knows the next destination in his baseball career. The Golden Spikes, Dick Howser and Buster Posey Catcher of the Year winner was selected by the Colorado Rockies with the number 37 overall in the MLB Amateur Draft on Saturday.

Jackson is the first of Georgia’s draft-eligible players to be selected in this weekend’s draft. The junior had a historic 2026 season for the Bulldogs as they made a run to Omaha for the program’s first appearance in the College World Series since 2008.

Georgia reached the final four teams before being eliminated by eventual champion Oklahoma last month.

Jackson was drafted as a catcher. He hit for a .379 batting average. Jackson clobbered 32 home runs and drove in a school-record 87 runs.

Jackson was Georgia’s first first-round draft pick since Charlie Condon, who also brought home the Golden Spikes Award in 2024. Condon was also drafted by the Rockies.

Georgia’s players had respect for Jackson throughout the season because of his ability to separate the historic stats he was putting up from the needs of the whole team.

“If the Golden Spikes winner can be underrated, that’s Daniel Jackson,” Georgia pitcher Caden Aoki said back in April. “I mean, behind the dish, he just doesn’t get the love that he deserves. He’s a true catcher. This is my first year with him, and he’s just been a superstar since the fall. I really believe that he’s a true catcher, and he’s going to catch for a long time in the major leagues… Since the moment I got here, he’s been really professional and an amazing catcher.”