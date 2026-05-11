Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson named SEC player of the week

The accolades continue to pile up, as have the hits for Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson. The Bulldogs clinched the SEC regular season championship over the weekend during a sweep of LSU.

His performance over the weekend has earned him his third SEC player of the week honor of the 2026 season.

Jackson played a huge role in making that sweep happen. Jackson moved closer to the prestigious 25 home runs and 25 steals club. He is also closing in on winning college baseball’s triple crown. Jackson leads college baseball in average with a .384 batting average, home runs with 25 and RBI with 74.

In three games this weekend, Jackson went 6-for-10. Jackson led the way with two doubles, two home runs, 14 total bases, a 1.400 slugging percentage, seven RBI, one stolen base and walked six times, one of which was intentional.

The Bulldogs’ catcher is up for several national awards as the season heads toward its conclusion. Jackson is on the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award and the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

Georgia will finish out the regular season slate at Auburn beginning on Thursday. The Bulldogs and Tigers will begin their three-game set on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.