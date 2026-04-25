Georgia CB Daylen Everette joins Steelers in 2026 NFL Draft

The longtime CB1 for the Georgia Bulldogs now knows where he’ll play at the next level, with cornerback Daylen Everette selected by the XXXX in Round XXX at Pick No. XXX.

A native of Norfolk, Virginia and a product of powerhouse program IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Everette arrived in Athens as part of the Class of 2022, coming in as a touted prospect. He ranked as the nation’s No. 33 overall player per the Rivals Industry Ranking in the cycle, as well as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 7 prospect in Florida at that time.

With sizable expectations, Everette was able to deliver, becoming a 2025 AP All-SEC selection and 2025 Third Team All-SEC Coaches selection. He was previously named to the third team by coaches in 2024, as well.

Everette featured in 55 games for the Bulldogs over his career, with 150 tackles, five tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 24 passes defended in that span. He also contributed two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to the Georgia defense.

He continued to impress in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine, posting the second fastest time among cornerbacks in the 40 yard dash. His 4.38 was bested only by Missouri’s Toriano Pride, who posted a 4.32.

NFL Scouting Report on Daylen Everette

“Smooth athlete with good size, length and foot agility as an inside/outside option. Everette started 41 games at Georgia, including several high-leverage affairs. He’s well-built with run-through pop when he wants to dial it up. He’s controlled and patient from press, forcing wider release stems, and does a nice job of mirroring breaks when in-phase. Everette appears to lack make-up speed and sudden acceleration from transitions, so when he gets behind, he tends to stay behind. He’s willing in run support but is more of a drag-down tackler. Everette’s traits are differentiators, but he might lack stickiness against NFL quickness and speed.” – NFL.com