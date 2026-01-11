Georgia CB Daylen Everette accepts invite to Senior Bowl

The NFL Draft process has begun for a few of Georgia’s stars. Cornerback Daylen Everette has accepted his invitation to the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile on January 31.

Everette started for the last three years in Athens. He leaves Athens with 149 total tackles, five interceptions and 17 passes defensed in his four seasons of work.

Everette is the first Bulldog to accept an invite to the Senior Bowl this cycle. He signed with Georgia as a four-star recruit out of IMG Academy. Everette was the No. 33 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings in the class of 2022.

Everette enjoyed the ride at Georgia. In his final appearance in front of the media he took time to smell the rose a bit. Going into the Sugar Bowl, there was a bit of bittersweetness in his mind.

“I think about, I’ve been thinking about it a little more since, especially at this point, it’s not really that much time left,” Everette told reporters before the Sugar Bowl. “But my main focus right now is just this game. You’ve got to take it a game at a time, though. Can’t really look into the future or anything. So I just try to focus on what’s going on now.”