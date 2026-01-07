Georgia CB Ondre Evans heading to transfer portal

Georgia’s depth at cornerback has taken a hit on Wednesday due to the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman cornerback Ondre Evans is entering the transfer portal with a no-contact tag according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Evans is the Georgia player to enter the transfer portal. He joins Daniel Harris, Roderick Robinson, Nyier Daniels, Jordan Thomas, Bo Hughley, Joenel Aguero and Kris Jones as Georgia players who have entered the transfer portal to this point.

Evans signed with Georgia out of Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville. Evans was the No. 102 overall prospect in the class of 2024. Evans was in the same class as co-starters as cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and Demello Jones. KJ Bolden was also a part of the 2024 class.

Evans has not played a game for Georgia yet after dealing with multiple injuries in his time in Athens.

Georgia has added to their secondary this week. Former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes committed earlier this week. The transfer portal closes on Jan. 15.