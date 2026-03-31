Georgia center Somto Cyril set to enter the transfer portal

Georgia center Somto Cyril is the latest key piece to announce his intentions to exit the program. Cyril will enter the transfer portal and play somewhere else next season.

Cyril was a key piece as Georgia made a second straight NCAA Tournament this season. The sophomre averaged 9.3 points per game. He also grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game and blocked 2.2 shots per game.

The 6-foot-11, 260-pound sophomore was once signed to Kentucky before getting out of his national letter of intent as John Calipari made the move from Lexington to Arkansas two years ago.

Cyril came into this season in better shape as he stepped into the role of being a starter after playing a rotational role behind Asa Newell.

“We worked all summer, coach White made it clear that this is our playing style and this is how it’s going to be, you’ve just got to be able to make the changes and be able to keep up,” Cyril told reporters on back on Oct. 1. “I think I’ve done a good job getting in shape, working a lot with the guards.”

Somto Cyril grew into a leader for Georgia

Cyril grew into a leader throughout the season. The sophomore was vocal about Georgia’s defense early in the season in a win over Western Carolina.

“We gave up 82,” Cyril said after the Western Carolina game. “People are like, ‘oh, you won and got triple digits,’ and whatever. I know we can do better than that. People think that it’s a good thing that we beat Western Carolina, no disrespect to their program, but I know what I see every day in practice. I feel like the bar and the standard are too low. I know what we can and how we can do it. We do it every day in practice. The potential we have to be up there is high.”