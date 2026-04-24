Georgia DL Christen Miller lands with New Orleans Saints in 2026 NFL Draft

Another Bulldog is off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft, as defensive line stalwart Christen Miller has been selected in the second round at pick No. 42 to the New Orleans Saints.

A redshirt junior, the 6-foot-4, 310 pound defensive tackle featured in 43 games during his career with Georgia, posting 64 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and one pass defended in that time.

Miller, who hails from Ellenwood, Georgia’s Cedar Grove High School, was ranked as the nation’s No. 122 overall prospect in high school per the 2022 Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the nation’s No. 16 defensive lineman and No. 12 prospect in the Peach State in the cycle per the same metric.

During his tenure with the Bulldogs, Miller established himself as one of the most charismatic and passionate players behind the mic and on the field, setting the tone with a physical playstyle and seemingly limitless energy.

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann was complimentary of Miller’s ability and effort during that time, noting that finding consistency was key.

“There are times that he’s been at a really high level. The challenge there is sustaining it, with his level of intensity, effort, and his level of communication,” Schumann said last fall.

Kirby Smart echoed as much, as well.

“We need him to be a playmaker; we need him to be disruptive,” Smart said. “We talk about habit, we talk about quickness, speed, experience. He’s our most experienced player. He has taken on this role of knowing the burden lies with him to set a standard for that group.”

NFL.com Draft Profile on Christen Miller

“Miller is an even-front nose tackle who can rattle pads and gain early advantages at the point of attack. He has good stack-and-shed against single blocks but lacks the prototypical mass of a space-eater. He will lose his anchor to double teams and strong angle blocks at times. He’s average at matching lateral movement off the snap but is generally aware of play design and hustles across gaps to squeeze run lanes. He’ll continue to bulk up and should become a good starter who is more consistent than dominant along the interior.” – NFL.com