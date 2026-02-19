Georgia coach Wes Johnson provides update on Kenny Ishikawa

Georgia got a 12-6 win over USC-Upstate on Wednesday night, but the concern after the game immediately went to the status of two-way star Kenny Ishikawa.

The Seattle transfer was hit in the foot with a pitch in the third inning. Ishikawa initially let out a sarcastic yelp of pain. He was then taken out of the game the next inning and replaced in center field by Scott Newman.

Ishikawa was seen wearing a boot following the game. Wes Johnson did not have a read on what Ishikawa’s situation was following the game.

On Thursday, Johnson gave a bit of a positive update. Ishikawa has a ‘small hairline fracture’ in his foot.

“We got x rays, Kenny got a small hairline fracture,” Johnson told reporters “Should just be fine but he’ll be out this weekend, he’ll be in a boot. We’re going to be really cautious with it. There’s no surgery that’s needed or anything like that.”

Ishikawa also tested positive for the flu on Thursday. Georgia hopes to have him back by SEC play but Johnson is unlikely to rush him.

”We’re not going to rush this, we’re just not,” Johnson said. “In a perfect world (he’ll be back for SEC play) that’s the target.”

Ishikawa is considered week to week moving forward. Stanford transfer Matt Scott will get his first start as a Bulldog on Saturday in Ishikawa’s spot.

Kenny Ishikawa has been a two threat so far

While Ishikawa is out, the Bulldogs essentially have to find two players to replace him. Ishikawa has been Georgia’s lead-off hitter and the Bulldogs’ Saturday starter in the first week of the season.

He has gotten off to a fast start at the plate. In his first three games at the plate, Ishikawa is hitting .500. He has driven in two runs and scored two runs. Isikawa started his first game on the mound in game one of Georgia’s doubleheader on Saturday. He went 4.1 innings of shutout ball, struck out eight, allowed one hit, and walked one to pick up his first win of 2026.

Ishikawa has also made some electric plays in the outfield, throwing a runner out in the outfield on Saturday.

Georgia will be back on the field on Friday to host Samford at 3 p.m.