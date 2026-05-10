Georgia completes sweep of LSU with offensive onslaught

Athens, Ga – Georgia baseball flexed on Sunday. The Bulldogs clinched the program’s first SEC championship since 2008.

They flipped the calendar and earned another win on Sunday to sweep LSU. Georgia pounded the Tigers 12-X to move to 41-11 overall and 21-9 in SEC play at Foley Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs continued their second-inning magic on Sunday. The Bulldogs put up four runs in the second inning to set the tone for Sunday’s game. Georgia has been dominant in the second inning all weekend against the Tigers.

The eight-spot in the second inning of Saturday’s win helped Georgia control the game. The Bulldogs took a little longer in the first game as they had to rally in the late innings to find a way past the Tigers on Friday night.

Georgia got some manufactured runs in the second inning on Sunday. The first run came on an out. Georgia got singles from Ryan Black and Daniel Jackson that drove in the other three runs. Jackson’s single drove in two.

Georgia also had big innings in the fourth and fifth innings. The Bulldogs put up three runs in the fourth. The highlight of the inning was Daniel Jackson’s 25th home run of 2026. That drove in two runs.

Rylan Lujo drove in a run on a single later in the inning. The next inning, Lujo hit Georgia’s eighth grand slam of the season to put Georgia up 10 runs. Freshman Cole Johnson doubled to add to Georgia’s lead in the bottom of the seventh.

The Bulldogs were able to hold LSU to one and trigger the 10-run mercy rule in the top of the seventh inning.

Caden Aoki provides Georgia with another solid performance on the mound

Aoki started once again in the Sunday slot in Georgia’s rotation. He moved to 8-0 on the season. Aoki went five innings, allowed four hits, one run, and struck out seven hitters.

Wes Johnson used Bryce Calloway on the mound for the first time in 2026. Calloway has played mostly as a first baseman. The senior got the three outs in the sixth inning. Calloway struck out two and allowed one hit.

Freshman Joe Knottingham came in to pitch the top of the seventh and final inning of the day.

What’s Next?

Georgia has the middle of the week off once again this week. The Bulldogs will close the regular season on the road.

Auburn will host Georgia to close the regular season next weekend. Game one will be on Thursday at 8 p.m. eastern from Auburn.