Georgia completes sweep of Mississippi State with thrilling win

Georgia came out of Starkville with momentum on Saturday. Game three took extra innings for Georgia to complete the sweep of the No. 4-ranked Mississippi State. The Diamond Dawgs earned an 8-5 win in the 10th inning to sweep Mississippi State.

Saturday’s game was moved up a few hours to avoid the inclement weather expected to blow into the Starkville area later today.

The Georgia offense was once again the headliner. Friday night’s game acted as a pitcher’s duel. The series capper was another offensive showcase.

Georgia found itself in a hole in the early stages of the game. The nation’s leading home-run-hitting unit climbed back and grabbed a lead through the middle portions of the game.

Georgia was down 3-1 when the Bulldogs threw up four runs in the fifth inning. Home runs from Rylan Lujo, a three-run home run, and Brennan Hudson were the highlights of the inning.

RYLAN LUJO HOME RUN FOR THE LEAD‼️



T5 | UGA 4, MSST 3#GoDawgs | @RylanLujo pic.twitter.com/Nbqxpjzq26 — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) April 4, 2026

That lead did not stand the test of the last four innings. Mississippi State tied the game with a two-run home run from Gehrig Frei in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The two teams dueled over the last three innings without much offense. It wasn’t until the top of the 10th inning that the tie was broken. Georgia got a three-run home run from Michael O’Shaughnessy for his second home run of the series. That put Georgia on top 8-5.

Georgia uses a hefty list of pitchers on Saturday

Kenny Ishikawa got the start for Georgia in game three. Ishikawa did not make it out of the first inning. He only recorded one out in 23 pitches, two runs and walked two batters.

The Bulldogs leaned on Grant Edwards, Joe Nottingham, Thomas Ellisen, Justin Byrd, Matt Scott and Caden Aoki. Aoki earned the win in extra innings.

What’s Next?

Georgia will be back at Foley Field for a midweek game against Presbyterian on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. in Athens.