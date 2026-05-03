Georgia completes the sweep of Missouri with offensive explosion

Athens, Ga – Saturday and Sunday carried elements of deja vu for Georgia baseball. The Bulldogs blasted Missouri 14-4 on Sunday at Foley Field to complete the three-game sweep.

The SEC-leading Bulldogs moved to 38-11 and 18-6 in SEC play with Sunday’s win. Georgia’s offense got started early once again on Sunday.

The Bulldogs pounded 13 hits over the seven innings of play (the run-rule was in effect). Georgia threatened in the first inning but was unable to push a run across.

In the second inning, Georgia got on the board for the first time. A two-run home run from Ryan Black got things going.

The third inning was a seven-run outburst for Georgia’s offense. The Bulldogs got an RBI double from Rylan Lujo, a three-run home run from Bryce Calloway, and a three-run home run from Tre Phelps.

That inning blew the game open. Missouri did respond with a solo home run from Kam Durnin in the top of the fourth. The Tigers scored a second run on a Donovan Jordan single as well.

The Bulldogs crossed the 10-run threshold in the bottom of the fourth with a Black RBI single. Kolby Branch’s three-run home run brought the 10-run rule into play for the second day in a row.

The Bulldogs added more in the fifth after a passed ball brought in Kenny Ishikawa to score.

Caden Aoki’s dominance continued on the mound for Georgia on Sunday

The Bulldogs sent Caden Aoki to the mound on Sunday. The transfer from USC came into Sunday’s game with a 6-0 record. The Bulldogs had made it through the first two games, having only used four pitchers. Wes Johnson only needed two more arms on Sunday.

Aoki moved to 7-0 on the season. He pitched all six innings for Georgia on Sunday. Aoki allowed five hits, three runs and struck out eight batters.

Logan Spivey got two outs in the seventh inning for the Bulldogs. Spivey allowed a run and Wes Johnson went to the bullpen and got Jordan Stephens to get the final out.

What’s next?

Final exams take priority for the Bulldogs this week. There won’t be a mid-week game this week. The Bulldogs will host LSU at Foley Field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Game one begins at 6 p.m. on Friday night.