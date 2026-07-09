Georgia coordinators Glenn Schumann and Mike Bobo extended

Georgia football continues to retain and keep its key parts in place. According to the Athens Banner Herald’s Marc Weizer, Georgia has extended the contracts of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

Bobo’s contract will run through the end of 2028. He will make $2.2 million this season, $2.3 million in 2027 and $2.4 million in 2028.

Schumann’s contract will run through Jan. 31, 2029, according to Weizer. He will make $2.2 million this season, $2.3 million in 2027 and $2.4 million in 2028.

Both coaches have been in Athens for a long time alongside head coach Kirby Smart. Smart and Bobo were teammates at Georgia when they played in Athens.

Schumann took over as Georgia’s defensive coordinator in 2022 after serving as the co-defensive coordinator since 2019. He had been in Athens as a linebacker coach since 2016.

Schumann was with Smart at Alabama before coming to Georgia.

Georgia offense a bright spot under Mike Bobo

Bobo is in his second stint as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. He has held that role since 2023. Bobo served as Mark Richt’s offensive coordinator between 2007 and 2014.

Georgia’s offense averaged 32 points per game and finished in the top 10 nationally in both total first downs and completion percentage in 2025. Bobo was a Broyles Award finalist last year.

Smart gave Bobo credit for producing with a mostly new cast of parts heading into 2025.

“You take over with the number of guys we lost,” Smart told reporters back in January. “I think we had four O-linemen make NFL rosters. He had to replace four offensive linemen. Basically, a new quarterback situation outside of the end of last year. Really, an entire new backfield because (Trevor) Etienne was our leading guy last year, and replacing a lot of really good wideouts. I think he’s done a tremendous job. I think he would give a lot of credit to his staff.”

“What he’s done with our offense, where we’re not a stat-padded, you know, hurry up, take a lot of snaps, get a lot of plays,” Smart said. “I mean, he doesn’t chase numbers. Look at what they’ve done in the red area. It’s been incredible. The ability to run the ball has been really, really well. I think he’s a credit for that because he puts the game plan together. He has to decide ultimately what’s in. He has to decide what’s called. He’s done that with a really tough schedule and two freshman offensive linemen, and a lot of O-linemen out that have been injured, in and out. I’m really pleased and proud of what he’s done.”