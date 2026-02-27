Georgia coordinators Mike Bobo, Glenn Schumann get pay raises

Both of Georgia’s coordinators got pay raises after the 2025 season. According to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Mike Bobo received quite a large pay bump while Glenn Schumann saw a significant but smaller increase.

After earning a little over $1.5 million in 2025, Bobo was given a raise of nearly $700,000, taking his annual compensation to $2.2 million. Per the Banner-Herald, that raise kicked in on January 15.

Under Bobo’s previous contract extension, he had a built in raise of $100,000. Further details on that new contract are not yet available.

Schumann had was already making in excess of $2 million. His annual compensation was $2.03 million in 2025, but Kirby Smart gave him a raise of nearly $200,000, taking him to $2.2 million in annual compensation as well.

Bobo’s 2025 offense showed improvement over 2024. The Bulldogs run game was the biggest gainer, averaging 60 more yards per game year over year. Georgia did that while losing siginficant personnel along the offensive line and at running back.

Georgia also averaged 32 points per game, won a pair of key shootouts in the SEC, and had Gunner Stockton finish No. 7 in the Heisman Trophy balloting. Bobo was also a finalist for the Broyles Award, but the end result of the 2025 season was the same as 2024, for the most part. Georgia won the SEC but it faltered in the Sugar Bowl, watching the final two rounds of the College Football Playoff from home.

Schumann is entering his 11th season at Georgia and fifth as defensive coordinator. He has received significant pay bumps of late due to significant NFL interest. The 2025 season was a bit down for the Bulldogs on that side of the ball as it reloaded at EDGE and in the secondary.