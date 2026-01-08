Georgia DB commit Chace Calicut has charges dismissed

Georgia 2026 defensive back commit Chace Calicut took a step toward clearing up his legal situation on Wednesday.

Calicut had his ongoing felony aggrevated assualt with a deadly weapon case dismissed in court. Calicut was arrested back in the summer. He was unable to take part in the 2025 football season at North Shore High School in the Houston area.

Calicut committed to Georgia prior to the arrest. He made his decison to pledge to Georgia back on June 27.

Georgia’s development helped push the Bulldogs over the top in Calicut’s recruitment. He is one of three cornerbacks that committed to Georgia during the 2026 recruiting cycle. Calicut can also play safety and was origonally recruited as a safety. The Bulldogs have signed four safeties in the 2026 class.

“It was really the coaching and how hard they work and the way that they develop their guys into NFL guys so fast,” Calicut told DawgsHQ on commitment day. “That really stood out to me.”

Calicut’s status with Georgia is still unknown at this time.