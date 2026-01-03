Georgia DL Christen Miller declares for 2026 NFL Draft

After spending four seasons at Georgia and getting his degree, Christen Miller is headed to the 2026 NFL Draft. Miller made the announcement on Saturday, two days after the Bulldogs’ 2025 season ended at the hands of Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

“First and foremost, I want to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ — for the opportunities He has provided me, and for every gift, tool, and person he has placed in my life to help me reach this point. None of this happens without Him. I’m grateful for HIs guidance, His protection, and his purpose over my life.

“To my family, friends, and everone in my corner — thank you! Thank you for everything you do behind the scenes; the prayers, the sacrifices, the love, and the faith you pour into me daily. I’m truly grateful, and I wouldn’t be here without you.

“To all of my coaches and the entire football staff: thank you for helping develop me into the man I am — on the field and in the locker room. Thank you to Coach Kirby and Coach Scott for believing in me, pushing me, and holding me to a standard that helped shape me into the lead I needed to be come — the leader God has called me to be. And to my teammates, thank you for the work, the bond, and the accountability that made me better every day.

“Lastly, thank you to Dawg Nation for embracing a kid from the east side of Atlanta and exposing me to experiences that helped me grow and transform into who I am today. Your support has helped prepare me to take this next step and dominate at the next level.

“With that being said, I’m excited to be declared for the NFL Draft.”

Miller, who has one year of eligibility remaining due to a redshirt in 2022, served as a three-year contributor and two-year starter in Athens. Miller’s career at Georgia ends with him having tallied 11.5 tackles for loss four sacks. He played in 39 games as a Bulldog after signing with the program out of Cedar Grove High School.

As a prospect, Miller was the No. 122 overall prospect in the country per the On3 Industry Rankings. He was the No. 16 defensive lineman in the 2022 class and the No. 12 player in Georgia.