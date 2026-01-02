Georgia DL Jordan Thomas plans to enter transfer portal

A second Georgia player has made his transfer intentions known. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, sophomore defensive lineman Jordan Thomas will enter the transfer portal with three years to play two.

Thomas, a native of New Jersey, signed with Georgia in 2024 and has played very little over his first two seasons with the Bulldogs. He has logged just 64 defensive snaps over his first two seasons in Athens despite showing some promise in preseason camp a season ago.

The 6-foot-5 315-pound defender has recorded six total tackles and one quarterback pressure. The Don Bosco Prep School product finished the 2024 cycle as the nation’s No. 133 overall prospect and No. 12 defensive lineman per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was the No. 1 player in New Jersey. That Georgia class ranked No. 1 nationally.

Thomas was one of five defensive linemen signed by Georgia in that class. Thus far two of those players, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Nnamdi Ogboko, have made an impact. Justin Greene and Nasir Johnson are still with the team and working to break through.

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown, who was coaching defensive backs at Georgia at the time, helped get Thomas to Athens. When Brown left for the head job, Thomas remained committed and signed with the Bulldogs.

Thomas is the fourth Bulldog to enter the transfer portal for the 2026 window. He’s the only one thus far from the 2026 class. Junior cornerback Daniel Harris, redshirt sophomore Roderick Robinson, and redshirt sophomore tight end Pearce Spurlin have all entered. Each of those players signed with Georgia in the 2026 class.

The transfer portal opened on January second and will remain that way through January 16. Players who plan to transfer must enter during this window but they do not have to be signed before the window closes.