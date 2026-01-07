Georgia DL Xzavier McLeod is returning for 2026 season

Another Georgia defender has announced that he’s coming back for the 2026 season. Defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, a rising fourth-year junior, is returning for the Bulldogs.

The South Carolina native played in all 14 games this season, serving in both interior defensive line positions. He started the final six games of the season after Jordan Hall went down with a knee injury in the first series of the Bulldogs’ win over Florida in November. .

McLeod was a key cog for Georgia’s defense as it held teams to just 2.94 yards per carry on the year. He finished the year with 17 total tackles and two pass breakups at the line of scrimmage. According to Pro Football Focus, he had five total quarterback pressures and two quarterback hurries.

After starting his career at South Carolina, McLeod transferred to Georgia after the 2023 season. He played in 11 games a season ago, starting the season with a nagging injury. He had 13 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

As a prospect, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman was the nation’s No. 196 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the On3 Industry Ranking, which was a weighted average of all four websites that published recruiting rankings. Since then On3 and RIvals.com have merged. He was the nation’s No. 22 defensive lineman and the No. 3 player in South Carolina.