Georgia DL Xzavier McLeod is returning for 2026 season
Another Georgia defender has announced that he’s coming back for the 2026 season. Defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, a rising fourth-year junior, is returning for the Bulldogs.
The South Carolina native played in all 14 games this season, serving in both interior defensive line positions. He started the final six games of the season after Jordan Hall went down with a knee injury in the first series of the Bulldogs’ win over Florida in November. .
McLeod was a key cog for Georgia’s defense as it held teams to just 2.94 yards per carry on the year. He finished the year with 17 total tackles and two pass breakups at the line of scrimmage. According to Pro Football Focus, he had five total quarterback pressures and two quarterback hurries.
Top 10
- 1New
Portal Intel
New visits, commit predictions
- 2Hot
Ty Simpson
Makes decision on future
- 3
Mark Cuban
Donation to Indiana portal fund
- 4Trending
QB Dominoes
Inside the battle for transfers
- 5
Jackson Arnold
Makes transfer commitment
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
After starting his career at South Carolina, McLeod transferred to Georgia after the 2023 season. He played in 11 games a season ago, starting the season with a nagging injury. He had 13 total tackles and two tackles for loss.
As a prospect, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman was the nation’s No. 196 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the On3 Industry Ranking, which was a weighted average of all four websites that published recruiting rankings. Since then On3 and RIvals.com have merged. He was the nation’s No. 22 defensive lineman and the No. 3 player in South Carolina.