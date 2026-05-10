Georgia downs LSU, clinches SEC regular season title

Athens, Ga – Georgia checked one of the first boxes when going through a dominant college baseball season, a regular-season conference championship.

Georgia did that on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs are the 2026 regular-season SEC champions. Game two of the three-game set against LSU went the Bulldogs’ way to the tune of a 13-8 decision. The win moved Georgia to 40-11 and 20-9 in SEC play.

That mark was good enough to lock up the number one seed in the SEC Tournament in two weeks in Hoover.

Georgia has one more series to go before Hoover, but the Bulldogs’ four-game league was cemented with losses from Texas to Tennessee (14-9) and Texas A&M to Ole Miss (6-5) on Saturday night.

It is Georgia’s first regular-season SEC title since 2008, which was also Georgia’s last time reaching Omaha for the College World Series.

Georgia’s offense rolls for second straight day

Georgia’s offense picked up where it left off on Friday night. The Bulldogs ran over the Tigers’ pictching or 11 runs on Friday night.

Georgia put up 13 more on Saturday night. The Bulldogs walked off the field at Foley Field with 14 hits on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs’ bats got going early on Saturday. Georgia completed its seventh inning with at least seven runs scored in the second inning on Saturday.

An eight-run second inning set the tone. Georgia got RBI singles from Tre Phelps and Kenny Ishikawa. The big blows came with a grand slam from Michael O’Shaughnessy and a two-run home run from Jordy Oriach.

Daniel Jackson drove in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning and in the bottom of the sixth inning. Oriach drove in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning as well.

Georgia saw its massive lead slip from nine to five in the top of the eighth inning. The Bulldogs responded with some more insurance. O’Shaughnessy hit a long solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to finish out the scoring for the night.

Georgia gets a solid performance on the mound

Dylan Vigue started for the Bulldogs. He only lasted 2.1 innings on Saturday. Vigue allowed three runs, one hit, three runs and he walked three. He struck out four hitters.

West Johnson went to Paul Farley to earn the win. Farley went 3.1 innings and allowed three hits and walked two batters. He also struck out three.

Georgia finished the night out with Caleb Jameson, Grant Edwards, Thomas Ellissen, Jordan Stephens and Matt Scott.

What’s Next?

Georgia will go for the sweep against Georgia on Sunday afternoon. Game three is set for 3 p.m. at Foley Field.