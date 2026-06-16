Georgia drops game to Oklahoma, set to face elimination

The Georgia offense sputtered on Monday night. The Bulldogs’ road to the national championship got a little more difficult with a 4-3 loss at the hands of Oklahoma in the second game of the College World Series.

Oklahoma got the first laugh on Monday night. The Sooners came into the game having outscored their opponents 30-3 over the last three games.

Oklahoma punched first once again on Monday. The Sooners scored three runs in the first inning. The Bulldogs’ offense was held in check for the first four innings.

Oklahoma freshman Xander Mercurius started and ultimately went 7.1 innings and struck out nine Georgia hitters. Georgia’s offense chipped away throughout the night. The first run came on a Kenny Ishikawa solo home run in the fourth inning.

The Sooners responded with a solo home run of their own.

The Bulldogs got solo home runs from Brennan Hudson and Daniel Jackson in the fifth inning and the eighth innings.

The Bulldogs threatened in the top of the ninth inning. Hudson got on with a single. Cole Johnson came in to pinch hit and was hit by a pitch to put two men on base. Jackson came up and flew out to center to end the game.

Georgia’s starting pitching saves the bullpen

Georgia is now two games into the College World Series. Wes Johnson has only had to use two pitchers thus far.

Volchko threw a complete game on Saturday night in Georgia’s 7-1 win over Texas. Georgia went with Caden Aoki on Monday night.

Aoki went all eight innings for Georgia. Aoki allowed eight hits and four runs. He struck out six Sooners on the night.

What’s next

Georgia will play an elimination game against Texas on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs and Longhorns will get going at 7 p.m. from Omaha.