Georgia earns second-straight NCAA Tournament bid

Georgia has been in a solid position to reach the NCAA Tournament for a few weeks now. On Selection Sunday, the Bulldogs were officially placed into the field of 68 teams.

Georgia will be a No. 8 seed and head to Buffalo to face Saint Louis in the round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The Bulldogs won a program record 22 regular-season games this season. Mike White and the Bulldogs are in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 1997, when Tubby Smith led the Bulldogs to two straight tournaments.

Georgia fell in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday. Prior to that, Georgia had won five of its last six games. White has talked about the Bulldogs continuing to improve and reaching their ceiling.

The records and the accolades are something White attributes to Georgia’s culture and the people around the program.

“We took care of business,” White said last Saturday. “We got a lot done and got better throughout it. We’ve beaten some good teams. We’ve come a long way as a program. Of course, we coach great kids and we’ve created a culture of character, toughness, resilience, and work ethic. Good things happen when you’re about those things.”

Where has Georgia grown?

The Bulldogs have played better offensively from a shot selection standpoint in White’s eyes.

“Overall, just the shot selection, we’ve just settled in,” White told reporters on Wednesday from Nashville. “We’re taking better shots, and sometimes that can be contagious. We’re just in a good rhythm right now, and obviously, we hope that continues. I’ll give you another fact: our spacing just throughout the year has gotten better. We’re chasing the ball a little bit less, which allows for more drive and kicks. I’ll give you another fact: our offensive rebounding kickouts have led to open threes.”

The Bulldogs will await their official tipoff time. That will likely be announced in the coming hours.