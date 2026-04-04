Georgia earns series win in pitching duel in Starkville

Georgia faced a completely different challenge in game two against No. 4-ranked Mississippi State. The result was similar.

Georgia gave Mississippi State its second home loss of the weekend and the season on Friday night in Starkville with a 3-1 win. The win moved Georgia to 26-6 and 9-2 in SEC play and clinched Georgia’s fourth straight SEC series win to open conference play.

Friday’s game began as a pitching duel. Thursday, Georgia won a 10-9 hit-fest in Starkville. The two teams combined for 24 hits on Thursday night.

Dylan Vigue was on the mound for Georgia. Wes Johnson got 5.1 innings from Vigue. The regular Saturday starter allowed only two hits and one earned run. Vigue’s struggle came with his command at times on Friday.

He walked six batters. Vigue cleaned up after himself a bit with six strikeouts. Paul Farley took over for Vigue and went 1.2 innings, earned the win, and struck out a batter in the bottom of the seventh with two Mississippi State Bulldogs on base. Matt Scott came into the game to get the last out in the eighth inning. Scott then got the save by getting the three outs in the bottom of the ninth as well.

Offense strikes quickly and efficiently

Mississippi State got a formidable pitching performance from its ace. Tomas Valincius went 7.1. He struck out 10 Georgia hitters. He got hit with the loss on Friday night.

Georgia’s offense did not have the 10-run outburst it had on Thursday. The Bulldogs struck in opportune moments on Friday. Valincius allowed solo home runs to Michael O’Shaughnessy and Ryan Winn.

O’Shaughnessy hit a ball deep into the right field bleachers in the seventh inning. Winn led off the eighth inning with an opposite-field home run that broke the 1-1 tie.

Georgia added an insurance run at the top of the ninth. Rylan Lujo singled, stole a base and reached third on a passed ball. Kolby Branch pushed Lujo across with a sacrifice fly. That gave Georgia a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.

What’s Next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs will remain in Starkville to face Mississippi State for the third game of the series on Saturday. That game has been moved up to 11 a.m. Eastern time with the impending threat of inclement weather later in the day in Starkville.