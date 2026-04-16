One of Georgia’s top transfer portal additions is dealing with an injury that could be significant. DawgsHQ has learned that junior EDGE Amaris Williams suffered a knee injury in the team’s 13th spring practice on Tuesday. While early indications are that the injury could be serious, severity and timeline for a recovery have not been confirmed.

Williams spent his first two seasons of college ball at Auburn where, in 2025, he had a bit of a breakout season. The North Carolina native racked up 14 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks while appearing in 11 games.

Georgia targeted the former four-star prospect quickly when he entered the transfer portal, getting him on campus for his first and what ultimately became his only official visit. While the Bulldogs did not seal the deal in that multi-day trip, Williams did sign with them days after.

As a prospect, Williams was the nation’s No. 64 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to the former On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that included all four, at the time, websites that publish recruiting rankings. He was the nation’s No. 10 EDGE prospect and the No. 2 prospect in North Carolina.

“He’s certainly a quick and twitchy guy that we recruited out of high school,” Kirby Smart said of Williams earlier this spring. “We know a lot about (him). He’s gotta be able to play within our system, understand our system, but add value. He can start by taking the reps he’s gonna get this spring.”

Depth projects as a major strength for Georgia’s defensive front in 2026. Even if the Bulldogs have to go it without Williams, they bring back experienced players like Gabe Harris, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Quintavius Johnson, and JJ Hanne at the defensive end/EDGE positions. UGA also has a trio of rising sophomores who were all ranked top 10 nationally at their positions in the 2025 class—Isaiah Gibson, Darren Ikinnagbon, and Chase Linton.