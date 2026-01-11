Georgia EDGE Elo Modozie enters the transfer portal

Georgia EDGE Elo Modozie was coming into Athens this time last year. He is on his way out after one season at Georgia in 2025.

Modozie has announced he will enter the transfer portal. The Army transfer came to Georgia after a strong sophomore season at West Point. Modizie had 6.5 sacks and 34 total tackles in 2024.

Modozie had eight total tackles for Georgia in 2025. The junior split time with Gabe Harris, Quintavius Johnson, Kris Jones and Zayden Walker for much of the season.

The Bulldogs have also lost Jones to the transfer portal. Georgia has a group of freshmen, Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon, who will be counted on to step up in 2026.

The transfer portal closes on Jan. 15. Georgia has seen a few names hit the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

