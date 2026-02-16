One of the most talented running backs in Georgia history is expected to return to the program in an off-field coaching role. DawgsHQ has learned that the Bulldogs are hiring Robert Edwards to replace support staffer David Hill, who left the program after the 2025 season for the running backs coach at Colorado State.

Hill’s official title at Georgia was player connections coordinator at Georgia. Edwards has spent the past 17 years coaching high school ball. It started at Arlington Christian School (Fairburn, Ga.) in 2009. He has also coached at Greene County High School, Riverwood High School, and, most recently, Washington High School where he starred as a two-way player in the early 1990s.

Edwards signed with Georgia in the 1994 class as a cornerback. He spent one season at that position before Ray Goff and company moved him to running back for his sophomore season. Edwards responded by scoring five touchdowns in his first game at the position, a game that Georgia won 42-23. All five of those scores came in the second half, and he finished the game with 32 touches for 211 total yards.

A lis franc injury suffered at Tennessee ended his 1995 season early, and Edwards suffered a knee injury that shortened his 1996 campaign. He returned for the 1997 season, remaining healthy the entire way. He racked up four touchdowns in Georgia’s 37-17 win over Florida that year.

After the 1997 season, Edwards was selected in the first round by the New England Patriots. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season, but suffered a career altering injury during Pro Bowl week in a beach flag football game.

Edwards was out of the NFL by 2003, last playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2002. He went on to spend three seasons in the Canadian Football league.