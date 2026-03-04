Georgia falls in a wild one against Western Carolina

Athens, Ga – Georgia baseball ran into a hot lineup on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs fell to Western Carolina 10-9 at Foley Field.

The loss drops Georgia to 11-3 on the early season.

Georgia got off to a fast start riding the momentum from Tuesday night’s 11-1 road win over Kennessaw State. Georgia got two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Both runs came on ‘small ball’ tactics.

Georgia also found ways on base that didn’t come from hits and early counts. Four of Georgia’s at-bats in the first inning required at least four pitches from the Western Carolina pitcher. The Bulldogs walked twice, and Tre Phelps was hit by a pitch. Head coach Wes Johnson has recently hoped for Georgia’s offense to be a little more patient and shift the approach a tad.

“There are things that we want to clean up a little bit,” Johnson said on Sunday. “We’re still not where I want to be from an approach standpoint. We are hitting some home runs, but to me, the early 0-0 outs (can be better). That’s good, that means those guys are ready to go. We’ve got to understand that if you take the first strike or you swing and miss, you’re not out. You get two more.”

Western Carolina rallied back

Western Carolina rallied back and scored two in the top of the sixth. Georgia got two solo home runs in the fourth frame to pull ahead. Jordy Oriach and Brennan Hudson both hit home runs over the Foley Field scoreboards.

The Bulldogs were unable to make that lead hold up, however. Western Carolina kept finding timely hits. The eighth inning proved to be a costly one for Georgia. Caleb Jameson allowed two extra base hits, a double and a triple. That ignited the Western Carolina offense.

Georgia held a 4-3 lead going into the eighth inning. They came out trailing 6-4. Daniel Jackson was set up to be the hero on Wednesday.

Jackson slapped a ball to deep center that found the trees for a grand slam. That put Georgia on top 8-6. The Bulldogs didn’t stay on top for good. Western Carolina put up four runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead back. A Mason Holton grand slam off Thomas Ellisen put the Catamounts on top.

Georgia rallied once again in the ninth. The Bulldogs had Oriach and Calloway reach base with no outs. The Bulldogs got an RBI single from Ryan Black to pull within one run. Phelps came to the plate, hit a grounder that was thrown wide of the first baseman, who tagged Phelps. Initially, Phelps was called safe. After review, Phelps was called out to end the game.

By committee on the mound

Georgia went with a bullpen day to get through the nine innings. Jordan Stephens got the start. He went an inning and a third. Georgia used Justin Byrd, Caleb Jameson, Grant Edwards and Ellisen to get through the nine innings.

Ellisen got the loss on Wednesday.

What’s next for Georgia?

Georgia will be back at Foley Field over the weekend for a four-game series with Queens. Game one will get going at 3 p.m. on Friday. Games two (1 p.m.) and three (5 p.m.) will take place on Saturday.

The series wraps up on Sunday at 1 p.m.