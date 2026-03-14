Georgia falls in SEC opener to Tennessee at Foley Field

Athens, Ga – No. 6 Georgia baseball took a lump in the SEC opener at Foley Field on Friday night. The Bulldogs dropped the opener to No. 21 Tennessee 74. Georgia falls to 15-4 overall and 0-1 in SEC play.

The Bulldogs found themselves in a 2-0 hole after Tennessee put up a pair of runs in the top of the third. The Volunteers got a two-run single from Henry Ford.

Georgia rallied back in the fifth. The Bulldogs piled on four runs in the inning. Ryan Black hit his fourth home run of the season. The Bulldogs got RBI singles from Brennan Hudson and Daniel Jackson, whose hit drove in two runs.

The Bulldogs were held down over the final four innings. The Volunteers turned the game over to reliever Brandon Arvidson in the bottom of the fifth inning. Arvidson held the Georgia offense to no runs and two hits in his four innings of work. Arvidson struck out four Bulldogs.

He got the win on Friday.

Georgia started Joey Volchko on the mound. Volchko provided a strong start. He went five innings, allowed six hits, walked two and allowed four earned runs. Volchko struck out eight.

Justin Byrd recorded the loss for Georgia. The lead the Bulldogs built withered under his care. Tennessee got two runs in the sixth to tie the game.

The big blows came in the seventh and eighth. Ford hit a solo home run in the seventh. Tennessee hit two home runs in the eighth inning. Stone Lawless and Manny Marin added to the Volunteers’ lead.

Georgia was unable to string together the offense necessary to get back in Friday’s game. The Bulldogs will get to flush Friday’s game shortly.

What’s next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs and Volunteers will be back at it again on Saturday. Game two of the three-game set will get going at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Foley Field.